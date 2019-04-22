'Why I dropped goal queen Perpetual Agyekum'- Black Queens coach explains

Black Queens coach Marcy Tagoe-Quarcoo has explained why she snubbed Perpetual Agyekum, top scorer from the just ended Special National Women's Competition, in her recent call-up.

Agyekum, captain of Hasaacas Ladies, scored nine goals in the competition for the champions, but had no place in the provisional 30-man squad announced last week for the WAFU Zone B Nations Cup.

Tagoe-Quarcoo clarified why she did not invite the centre-back for the trip to Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire for the tournament.

''Perpetual scored nine goals, Six was through a penalty and three were through free kicks, yes, they are all goals, but if she is on the bench and we have a free kick, will she come from the bench to score and go back ?,'' the ex-international and referee told the press.

''Football is about totality, not about specializing in one area and looking at the age, she is grown, but it would be appropriate to add the top scorer but what is she coming to add to team?

''It’s not about favoritism or nepotism because it is not me, but rather Ghana.''

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali