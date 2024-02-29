Why Karim Zito isn't interested in coaching Ghana's Black Stars

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed that he chose not to apply for the vacant Ghana coaching job due to his aversion to social media criticism from individuals he perceives as inferior.

Following Chris Hughton's dismissal after Ghana's unsuccessful campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the coaching position became available.

However, Zito, who led Dreams FC to win the Ghanaian FA Cup last season and are currently top of their CAF Confederation Cup group, opted not to pursue the role, citing concerns over negative comments he might receive on social media.

Zito believes that if he were to apply for the job, detractors would attribute his candidacy to his relationship with Kurt Okraku, the current Ghana FA President and former Executive Chairman of Dreams FC.

Okraku has been accused of prioritising the interests of Dreams FC during his tenure as GFA President.

"If I had applied, people would say it's because Kurt Okraku is the GFA President that's why I applied. So, I decided not to apply at all," Zito stated in an interview with Asempa FM.

He further elaborated, "If you look at it, it's like anything coming from Kurt, that thing is not good. Some people will go to social media, people that you can even take care of them will talk trash about you, and I don't like that."

The Ghana FA Executive Council is currently reviewing reports from the search committee and is expected to decide on the next Black Stars coach in the coming days.