Why Newcastle should seize the chance to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer

Newcastle United have faced a string of disappointments in the transfer market as they look to reinforce their attacking options for Eddie Howe. Failed moves for Anthony Elanga, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha have left the Magpies searching for quality alternatives. The latest blow came with Chelsea agreeing a deal for Brighton’s Joao Pedro, reportedly worth over £50 million.

However, this transfer twist could work in Newcastle’s favour.

With Chelsea now out of the race for West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus, the opportunity is there for Newcastle to move decisively. According to The Guardian, the London club had previously considered a move for the Ghanaian, but Joao Pedro’s arrival has shifted their focus elsewhere, leaving the door wide open for others to step in.

Kudus, 24, is versatile, dynamic, and proven in the Premier League. He arrived from Ajax for £38 million and impressed in his debut season with 18 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. Though his second campaign saw a dip, finishing with five goals and four assists in 34 games, his quality was clear, particularly in standout performances like his electric display against Liverpool, where Arne Slot described him as “almost uncontrollable.”

Capable of playing as a winger, central midfielder, or forward, Kudus would bring tactical flexibility, creativity, and goals, qualities Newcastle lacked at times last season. His ability to thrive in high-pressure situations, combined with his energy and flair, make him an ideal fit for Howe’s style.

Young, Premier League-tested, and still developing, Kudus could be the perfect solution to Newcastle’s attacking frustrations. With Chelsea no longer in the picture, the time to act is now.