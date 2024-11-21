Why Otto Addo must be sacked: The case against the under-fire Black Stars coach

After a disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, one which resulted in Ghana failing to make the 2025 continental showpiece for the first time in 20 years, the pressure has been mounting on Otto Addo to vacate his role as head coach.

Rightly so, Otto’s critics have a valid reason to want to see the 49-year-old out of the job.

A comprehensive breakdown of Otto’s second coming, together with his report and problems faced, is expected to be submitted to the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Executive Council members next Wednesday.

After the sitting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, much clarity on Otto’s future was not provided by the GFA’s ExCo.

However, after the submission of his report in the forthcoming week, Otto’s bleak future should look a bit clearer.

Debates in the public space have gathered pace, with some people, including notable ex-players (Laryea Kingston & Ibrahim Tanko) and renowned sports enthusiasts, backing Otto Addo, while some individuals have stuck to the chorus of the masses to get him out of the job.

Failing to qualify for an AFCON is a monumental disaster, and any individual or coach who indulges in it should not be thought of twice or given a second opportunity.

An immediate sacking should be the only resort and outcome.

3Sports takes a look at some reasons why Otto Addo should be axed as manager of the team.

Underwhelming performances

Things have gone from bad to worse in recent international games for Ghana. In the last six games, the Black Stars have failed to pick up a win, losing three and drawing three.

For a country of Ghana’s magnitude, it is unheard of and demands an immediate reaction from people occupying authoritative positions. The culmination of Otto’s uninspiring results churned out was when the Black Stars’ fate was sealed in Angola after Zini thumped home a header in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

For the first time since 2004, Ghana will not lock horns with the continent’s best. After six qualifying games, the team failed to record a win for the first time ever; that alone is a cause for dismissal.

Against Niger, Ghana’s position in Group F was sealed as the Black Stars finished bottom, following a 2-1 defeat.

The general statistics of Otto do not make for good reading. In 10 games, Otto Addo has lost four, drawn four, and won two, a paltry 20% win record in that time.

And just as former Ghana player Kim Grant said, coaches in the past were sacked for less, so definitely, Otto must go.

Breaking contractual rules

According to the stipulations in Otto Addo’s three-year contract, which he signed in March after his second coming, there’s a break clause, which should see the manager fired for his inability to qualify for the AFCON.

In order not to breach the contract, the review by the ExCo on Wednesday must address Otto’s inadequacies. Qualifying for an AFCON is seen as a major boost in assessing key performance indicators by any FA, and Otto’s failure to do so must duly be dealt with.

Additionally, Otto’s contract has a review clause inserted in it.

And, after 10 games in charge and after an AFCON qualifying campaign, it will be the best time to review Otto Addo’s performances. His two wins picked up in his second stint came in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Mali and Central African Republic, which looks like a one-off at this stage for the out-of-depth Otto Addo.

Investing heavily for needed results

This may be a blessing in disguise—Otto’s underwhelming performances. For a long time, Ghana has papered over the cracks and kicked the can down the road, eventually leading to this stage.

Although a harsh reality, what the 2025 AFCON qualification failure does for the Black Stars is that it serves as a rude awakening for the decaying football system in the country.

Transitions, accepted, do happen in football. And nations use that as a stepping stone to challenge for major laurels and to turn their fortunes around.

England, after failing to qualify for the 2008 European Championship (Euros), put in measures that are now bearing fruit, with the three Lions making back-to-back Euros finals and challenging for major honours.

England’s case may be looking a bit too far. In 2004, the last time Ghana missed out on the AFCON, wise policies were implemented, leading to Ghana qualifying for its first World Cup in 2006 and making 10 successive AFCON tournaments up until this point.

In those 10 successive AFCON tournaments, Ghana finished as runners-up in 2010 and 2015, with the Black Stars making a last-four berth in that period.

Clearly, when pressed, Ghana reacted and came out strongly. If Otto Addo is to go, then there has to be a contingency plan as to who succeeds him.

A blessing in disguise because Ghana is not bereft of options. Taking a look at the African managerial market and considering the GFA’s hallowed and ridiculously high criteria, Senegal’s Aliou Cisse will be a candidate Ghana should be looking to go all-out for.

Quality is expensive, and after using a novice like Otto Addo and failing managerial appointments in the past, plus Ghana’s long-term managerial target Herve Renard rejoining Saudi Arabia in October, Cisse’s 2021 AFCON winners medal and 2019 runners-up finish may make him a contender for the job.

Cisse is not the only managerial option on the market; however, he is the only one not contracted at this point in time.

Other managers include South Africa’s Hugo Broos, who won the 2017 AFCON with Cameroon; Mali’s Saintfeit, who navigated past the qualifying stages of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers with no defeats; and Angola’s Pedro Goncalves, who took four points out of two games, are all viable options.

It (quality), obviously, will come at a cost that the FA should be more than willing to take up.

By: Andrews Sefa Bamfo