Barbadian-American musician Rihanna expressed her support for Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, during the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil.

The reason behind her endorsement was her admiration for Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played for AC Milan at the time.

During the Black Stars' game against the US Men's Soccer team on June 16, 2014, Rihanna posted a charming photo of Boateng on her Instagram page, expressing her support for Ghana. The post quickly became a trending topic, with Rihanna's affectionate caption "Da Bae doe!" adding to the buzz.

Da Bae doe! I might have to be team Ghana on this one idc idc idc pic.twitter.com/3GDQPU5KGe — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 16, 2014

The phrase "Da Bae doe!" is a colloquialism frequently used in Western Florida, meaning "baby," "boo," or "sweetie." Despite Rihanna's backing, the Black Stars lost their opening match 2-1 to the US team.

However, Rihanna's support for the team was a boost for the players and fans alike. "It's always good to have support from outside, especially from a superstar like Rihanna. We hope to make her and all our fans proud in the remaining matches," said Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Rihanna's endorsement of the Black Stars was a testament to the team's popularity around the world, and it showed that football can bring people together across borders and cultures.