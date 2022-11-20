Why underrated Baba Rahman deserves more respect from fans

A few weeks ago, Ghanaians appeared uninterested in the Black Stars. The defeat at the hands of Brazil, as well as the failure to respond well against Nicaragua, as they won by a solitary goal, cast doubt on the Black Stars' ability to impress in Qatar.

However, Ghanaians now believe that a similar performance to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is achievable.

Following their victory over the highly-rated Swiss side in Abu Dhabi last Thursday, the Black Stars received by far the best reception in Qatar.

Ghana defeated Switzerland 2-0, which appears to have sparked a new wave of optimism among players and fans ahead of their November 24 opener.

The four-time African champions face a star-studded Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and one man who must start for Ghana is Baba Rahman.

The Reading man, who has only worked tirelessly for the Black Stars, is deserving of respect. Until he sustained a potentially career-ending injury while serving his country in 2017, Rahman was Ghana's left-back position's bright, shining hope. As a result, his form declined and he came under fire from fans.

“When you’ve had the kind of surgeries my body has had in the last three years, it is not a surprise that I’m not the same player,” he told the TV show Star Connect in October.

He was fortunate that successive Black Stars coaches gave him a chance to grow in confidence, and he is now back at his best as he prepares for his first World Cup.

Rahman has been very good in the last three games for the Black Stars, especially against Brazil and the recent match against Switzerland. His running, defensive cover, attacking impetus and passing were on point.

In a recent interview, Rahman revealed how persistent injuries and surgeries nearly forced him to retire from football. The Chelsea player has had a string of injuries and is currently playing with three metals in his knee after tearing three ACLs.

Rahman is the most experienced defender in the Black Stars World Cup squad, having made his debut following the 2014 World Cup. He brings a lot of calm and poise to the defence.

Ghana are the lowest-ranked team, but the win over Switzerland could propel them to a semi-final finish in Qatar, with Rahman playing a key role.