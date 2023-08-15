Wife of late Newcastle United star Christian Atsu speaks six months after tragic earthquake

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of former Newcastle United player Christian Atsu, has broken her silence six months after her husband's tragic passing during an earthquake in Hatay earlier this year.

In an interview with the BBC, Rupio shared her hope that "his name will never go away," emphasising the importance of preserving his memory.

Speaking for the first time to the media since her husband's untimely death, Rupio expressed the significance of keeping Christian Atsu's legacy alive. She stated, "For me, it’s very important that his name is still there, especially for the children, that he was known, that he was loved by everybody.”

Marie-Claire Rupio and Christian Atsu, who tied the knot in 2012, were parents to three children aged nine, six, and three at the time of the devastating earthquake. The tragedy claimed the lives of over 50,000 individuals, including Atsu, whose body was found two weeks later.

Recalling the shock and disbelief surrounding her husband's fate, Rupio revealed, "I didn’t believe that it could happen in a place [where] he would be. As a human being, you think this can’t happen to you or anybody you love." She continued, "I was like ‘he’s fine and he will call’. But then after a while, his sister called and told me that his building had totally collapsed. I was shocked, it was hard to believe."

Rupio shared the emotional journey her family experienced when they first heard of Atsu's supposed discovery and later learned he hadn't been found. She recounted, "Our children heard from their school that he has been found and then they came home and heard on the radio again that he hasn’t been found. It wasn’t nice, but I told them he might be found because you still want to believe [in] the positive outcome."

Upon receiving the heartbreaking news of her husband's passing, Rupio revealed the profound impact it had on her, explaining that her body "shut down" due to the overwhelming shock. "The next morning the children had football and I didn’t want to take that from them," she recalled. "After [that], I had to sit them down and explain it to them. It’s not easy. It’s not something you would wish on anybody."

Atsu, who made a total of 121 appearances for Newcastle United between 2016 and 2021, left a lasting mark on the football community.