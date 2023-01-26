Wigan Athletic sack manager Kolo Toure after no wins from nine games

Wigan Athletic have fired manager Kolo Toure after he failed to win any of his nine games in charge.

The former Ivory Coast defender, who played for Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City, was only appointed as Leam Richardson's replacement in November.

However, the Latics have only taken two points from his seven Championship matches in charge and are currently bottom of the table, four points from safety.

"As tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season," said Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan.

Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, both members of Toure's staff, have also left the club, according to Wigan.

Wigan say they are "working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager" and that the remaining coaching staff will take interim charge of the first team.

"I'd like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club," added Brannigan.

"We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.

"We will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season."

Toure worked under Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic and Leicester before leaving the Foxes for the Wigan job on November 29.