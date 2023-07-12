Wigan Athletic sign English-born Ghanaian defender Sean Clare

Wigan Athletic have signed Ghanaian defender Sean James Kweku Clare on a three-year contract after he was released by rival League One club Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old came up through the Addicks' development system before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2016.

He went on to play for Hearts of Midlothian, Oxford United, and Burton before joining Charlton in 2021.

At Charlton, he made a total of 92 appearances and contributed to eight goals.

“It’s a massive club with great ambition, and I feel I’m in a great position to help us progress,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans. I know they always get behind the team, and from everything that I have seen and heard it should be an exciting season”

The right-back reached the final of the Scottish Cup with Hearts of Midlothian where he appeared in 71 games, scored 12 and assisted six times.

Sean will be wearing the number 7 jersey while at the DW Stadium.

Clare has showcased his versatility in various positions. Despite being tagged a right-back, he has featured in virtually all positions from defence to attack.