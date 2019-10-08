Wilfred Osei Kwaku files appeal with FIFA over election disqualification

Ghana FA presidential hopeful Wilfred Osei Kwaku has filed an appeal with world governing body, FIFA over his disqualification from the election race.

The Tema Youth race is fighting his disqualification and has sent his petition to FIFA for redress.

The election committee of the Ghana Football Association disqualified the candidate on two grounds - breach of Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

The legal team of the presidential aspirant has lodged an appeal with FIFA seeking to overturn the decision after filing a similar appeal with the local association.

"We have successfully filed an appeal against the Elections committee's decision to disqualify Osei Palmer from the GFA presidential election race," Osei announced on social media on Monday.

"We once again urge our supporters to remain calm as we await the decision of the Appeals Committee."

The election to elect a new leader for the Ghana Football Association will be held on October 25.