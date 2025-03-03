Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer opens up on five-year silence from Thomas Partey

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, the owner of Tema Youth, has revealed that he has not heard from Thomas Partey in the last five years.

Speaking in an interview with Hot FM, Palmer disclosed that his last interaction with the Arsenal midfielder was during his tenure as a member of the Black Stars management committee.

"Thomas Teye Partey has ignored me for about five years now. The last time we spoke was when I was part of the Black Stars management committee," he stated.

Palmer also shed light on the strained relationship, recalling how Partey left Tema Youth for Atletico Madrid under controversial circumstances.

He revealed that Atletico Madrid never officially transferred the player and ignored communication from Tema Youth.

“There wasn’t any proper transfer. We wrote to Atletico, and they never bothered to respond. At the time, I was tempted to go to FIFA, but Moses Odjer pleaded with me to let it go for Partey’s sake. I held back, knowing we could still benefit from a solidarity fee if he moved to another club,” Palmer explained.

He further recounted how Partey deceived the club before his move to Spain. "On the night he was travelling, he told me he had a stomach issue and missed our game against Kotoko. Later, I found out he had left to sign for Atletico Madrid."

Palmer believes this situation may have created a rift between them, leading to Partey's prolonged silence.