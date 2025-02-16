Wilfred Osei ‘Palmer’ criticises poor Ghana Premier League pitches amid safety concerns

Former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Wilfred Osei Kweku â€˜Palmer,’ has condemned the poor state of pitches used in the Ghana Premier League, calling for urgent action to improve playing conditions.

Concerns over pitch quality have grown in recent months, but the issue gained heightened attention following the tragic killing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as â€˜Nana Pooley,’ at the Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsoatre.

Frimpong was murdered during the Matchday 19 fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, raising serious concerns over safety at league venues.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Palmer criticized the state of facilities across the league and questioned the oversight of the Club Licensing Board.

“Pitches hosting Ghana Premier League games are substandard,” he said. “Some are not even safe, and that is why hooliganism continues to plague our football. The Club Licensing Board must wake up and enforce proper standards because some of these pitches should not be allowed to host matches.”

In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has introduced new safety protocols for Premier League clubs, warning of strict sanctions for non-compliance.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League has been temporarily suspended as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding Frimpong’s death.