Wilfred Osei reports Normalisation Committee to CAS, FIFA, CAF and Sports Ministry

Disqualified Ghana Football Association President hopeful Wilfred Kwaku Osei has reported the Normalisation Committee to FIFA, CAF, CAS and the Sports Ministry.

The disgruntled Tema Youth owner, wants the various bodies to help mediate the situation as he seeks to contest for the impending election.

His team have written officially to the Court of Arbitration for Sport as they seek redress to the issue.

Wilfred Osei, popularly known as 'Palmer' was disqualified from contesting for the position for failing to pay a 10% cut of the sale of ex-Tema Youth winger Joseph Painstil.

According to the NC, his disqualification was based on the breach of Article 33 (5) of the Ghana Football Association regulation.

Palmer was one of the leading aspirants for the position of the GFA Presidency.

The Ghana Football Association Election comes off on October 25th but the legal tussles might forced the date to be pushed forward.