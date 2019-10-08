Wilfred Osei rubbishes NC's claims that he failed to file appeal before deadline date

Wilfred Kwaku Osei has rubbished the Normalisation Committee's claims that he failed to submit his appeal before deadline date.

According to the NC, the Tema Youth Bankroller did not present his appeal on time after protesting his disqualification from contesting for the GFA Presidency.

Known in football circles as Palmer, the former Black Stars management committee chairman provided documents showing he submitted his appeal a day before the deadline.

Mr. Osei was disqualified for breach of article 33 (5) of the Ghana Football Association, which allows a team to pay 10% of revenue from the sale of player, and in this case Joseph Painstil formerly of Tema Youth.

However, Palmer insists the due process was followed as he battles to clear himself to contest for the top job.

Meanwhile, the GFA elections have been slated for October 25th, but with Palmer ready to legally fight for his legitimacy to contest, the date could be shifted forward.

Below are documents from Palmer camp showing they filed the appeal before deadline.