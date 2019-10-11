Wilfried Osei petitions FIFA, CAF with incriminating audio recording

GFA Presidential hopeful, Wilfred Kwaku Osei's campaign team have disclosed that they have sent a petition to CAF and FIFA over the disqualification of the Tema Youth owner.

Palmer was disqualified for breach of article 33 (5) of the GFA statutes, following his inability to pay a 10% share from the sale of Joseph Painstil.

However, an audio circulating in the media reveals Dr. Kofi Amoah of the NC masterminded Palmer's disqualification.

“We have petitioned FIFA and CAF with Dr Kofi Amoah’s audio.

"We are always one step ahead of them," Mr Ebo Appiah, spokesperson for Mr Osei, told Accra-based Happy FM.

“We have different strategies every single day. We will do everything to make sure Palmer is not cheated," he said.

“Lawyer Naa Odofoley [Nortey] should expect hers. Naa Odofoley and Dr Kofi Amoah want war and they will have it squarely. Sammy Kuffour is not part because he’s quietly minding his business,” he stated.

“It’s now show time since they want us to dance to the same song. We knew what they wanted to do so we were waiting for them. There are more tapes that we will release,” he threatened.