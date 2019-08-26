Will Ligue 2 serve as a lifeline for African internationals looking to boost their careers?

It is still too early to answer this question, but the antechamber of the French elite has welcomed in recent days several players in difficulty in their respective selection. Starting with Adolphe Teikeu .

African champion 2017 with Cameroon, the Cameroonian defender has ended his Saudi expatriation at Ohod Al-Medina, to find the Lion Cubs, which he has already worn the colors from 2015 to 2018.

The best of experience for the Franc-Comtois, with recruitment strictly supervised by the DNCG because of the financial difficulties of the club.

And the one of the return under the radars for the 29-year-old, when Clarence Seedorf's scheduled replacement on the Indomitable Lions bench might well reshuffle the cards in the den.

Another player to return from far, in the true sense of the term: the Ghanaian Mohammed Rabiu . The defensive midfielder has committed to Paris FC for one season, having spent the previous six in Russia (Kuban Krasnodar, Anzhi Makatchkala, Kryla Sovetov Samara).

The 29-year-old returns to France, six years after leaving Evian Thonon Gaillard.

Winner of the Under-20 World Cup in 2009 with Ghana, the native of Accra fills the gaps felt by the Parisian formation in defensive midfield.

Finally, Santy Ngom (26 years) will also find the League 2, but only a few weeks after leaving.

Loaned to Nancy by Nantes last season (15 games, 2 goals, one assist), the Franco-Senegalese striker has joined Caen for three years.

Among the goals of the now ex-Canari, dismissed before the last CAN: find the national team. A bet shared by 26-year-old Rémi Mulumba , who came to Châteauroux hoping to reconnect with DR Congo, who has not called him since October 2017 but has changed coach after the CAN.

