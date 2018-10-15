William Acheampong scores as Royal Antwerp dispatch FC Utrecht in friendly match

Ghanaian forward William Owusu Acheampong registered his name for Royal Antwerp in their 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht in a friendly match over the weekend.

FC Utrecht had a false start to the game as William Acheampong opened the scoring for the Belgian side in the 3rd minute after connecting to Daniel Opare's through pass.

However, the Dutch Eredivisie side pulled level through French youngster Jean-Christophe Bahebeck's spot kick halfway through the second half.

With the game looking to end in a draw, Antwerp grabbed the win courtesy Jonathan Bolingi.

Both Opare and Acheampong enjoyed full throttle of action for the Belgian outfits.