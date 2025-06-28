William Dankyi joins Tabora United in Tanzania after leaving Bibiani GoldStars

Former Bibiani GoldStars defender William Dankyi Ntori has officially left the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent and completed a move to Tabora United in the Tanzanian Premier League.

He has signed a three-year deal with the East African club, marking a new chapter in his career after his stint with the Miners came to an end.

Dankyi, known for his composure, overlapping runs, and solid defensive contributions, was a key part of the GoldStars setup last season.

His performances caught the eye of scouts from outside Ghana, with Tabora United eventually winning the race for his signature.

The move is seen as a major boost for the Tanzanian side, who are looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

For Dankyi, it represents a fresh opportunity to test himself in a different league and raise his profile on the continental stage.