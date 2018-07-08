William Dankyi: Signing for Hearts of Oak was an easy decision

Enterprising left back William Dankyi says it was an easy decision to join Hearts of Oak after joining from Liberty Professionals during the second transfer window.

He has since made three league appearances and also featured in the MTN FA Cup for the Phobians.

''I had no difficulty opting to play for Hearts of Oak other than other potential suitors; the club represents what I call an ideal club,'' he told Kickgh.com.

''It was one of the easiest decisions I have taken in my short time of existence. We share the same beliefs and philosophies hence my decision to join them.

''I know people will come to appreciate me for taking such a bold step one day. Joining Hearts is the best thing to happen to me.''