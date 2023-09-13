William Essu: Legon Cities release statement regarding goalkeeper's health

Legon Cities have taken steps to address the health issues of goalkeeper William Essu following reports of neglect from the club.

The Black Meteors goalkeeper is seriously sick and there is a letter circulating on social media, where the player is pleading to be paid unpaid bonuses after playing a role in the U23's AFCON qualifier.

Essu's situation came to light after the club lost goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey, who died from illness.

According to a statement released by Legon Cities, the club is pleading with the media and general public to be 'circumspect' in their reportage.

Legon Cities also adds that the team is currently working on getting the goalkeeper the best help needed.

The Royals are preparing for the new season, and will begin the season with a game against Karela United.

Below is the statement for Legon Cities: