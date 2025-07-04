GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
It does not make sense - William Gallas blasts Arsenal for failing to renew Thomas Partey's contract

Published on: 04 July 2025
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 16: Thomas Partey of Arsenal looks on as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Arsenal FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has criticised the club's decision not to extend the contract of midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international's contract with the club ended on June 30 after signing a five-year deal in 2020.

However, the Premier League club have reportedly signed Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard as Partey's potential replacement.

But the former French international is shocked by the decision of the club not to keep the 32-year-old.

“I just don’t understand why Arsenal are signing Christian Norgaard and are letting Thomas Partey go," Gallas, who also played for Chelsea, told Prime Casino, as per the Mirror.

"For me, it doesn’t make sense to then let him leave and spend £10m on a replacement that is a year younger.”

“I think it would have made more sense to keep Partey or sign a youngster, not go like for like with a new player that will have no sell-on value," he added.

Partey is reportedly on the transfer radar of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League teams.

