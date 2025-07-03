William Gallas explains why Arsenal's decision on Thomas Partey was wrong

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has expressed his disappointment and confusion over Thomas Partey's exit from the club and Arsenal's subsequent signing of Christian Norgaard.

Gallas believes that the Gunners made a mistake by letting Partey go and replacing him with a similar player.

"I just don’t understand why Arsenal are signing Christian Norgaard and are letting Thomas Partey go," Gallas said. "For me, it doesn’t make sense to then let him leave and spend £10m on a replacement that is a year younger."

Gallas thinks that Arsenal's decision lacks logic, especially considering the similarity between Partey and Norgaard.

Gallas suggests that Arsenal should have either retained Partey or signed a younger player with potential for growth and sell-on value. "I think it would have made more sense to keep Partey or sign a youngster, not go like for like with a new player that will have no sell-on value," he added.

Partey is reportedly being pursued by top clubs like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and teams from the Saudi Pro League.

Gallas' comments have sparked debate about Arsenal's transfer strategy and whether they made the right decision in letting Partey go.