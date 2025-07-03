William Gallas questions Arsenal's transfer decision regarding Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has expressed shock and confusion over Thomas Partey's exit from the club and Arsenal's subsequent signing of Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Gallas believes the Gunners' transfer decision doesn't make sense, questioning why they would let Partey go and then sign a similar player.

"I just don’t understand why Arsenal are signing Christian Norgaard and are letting Thomas Partey go," Gallas said. "For me, it doesn’t make sense to then let him leave and spend £10m on a replacement that is a year younger."

Gallas thinks it would have been more logical for Arsenal to either retain Partey or sign a younger player with potential for growth and sell-on value.

Partey, a Ghana international, is currently a free agent after his contract with Arsenal ended on June 30. He has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and teams from the Saudi Pro League.

Gallas' comments have sparked debate among Arsenal fans and pundits, with many questioning the club's transfer strategy.