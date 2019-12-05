William Osso bags brace in Ajman 2-2 draw against Al Nsour

Ghanaian footballer William Osso scored a brace as Ajman drew against Al Nsour in a friendly game played at the Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium.

Both teams are preparing for the eight round of the Arabian Gulf League.

Ajman coach Ayman Ramadi gave chance to fringe players in his team.

Al Nsour scored first in the game with goals from Antonio Junior and Kwame Otton.

Ajman came from behind to get the equalizer with the former Royal Antwerp player getting the two goals.

Ajman will play against Kalba Union in the Arabian Gulf League and Al Nsour will face off with Al Dhafra