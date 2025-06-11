Wilsad Support secures MTN FA Cup radio rights, partners GhSportsLive for nationwide coverage

Wilsad Support Limited has secured the radio broadcast rights for the 2025 MTN FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick and has partnered with GhSportsLive to ensure nationwide syndication.

The partnership will deliver comprehensive Akan and English commentary across Ghana through an expansive network of partner stations.

GhSportsLive's syndication will reach all corners of the country, with strong backing from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), which has committed all 18 of its regional stations to the broadcast.

Several top private media groups are also on board, including the Multimedia Group’s Joy FM, Asempa FM, and Adom FM; Despite Group’s Peace FM, Hello FM, and Neat FM; and the Angel Group, covering five regions. Other prominent stations joining the broadcast include Luv FM, Nhyira FM, Fox FM, Kessben FM, Skyy Power FM, Westgold Radio, and Cape FM.

This wide-reaching collaboration will ensure fans across Ghana can enjoy live audio coverage of the highly anticipated FA Cup final.