Wilson Arthur calls on government to pay salaries of local players

Chairman of The MTN FA Cup Committee and bankroller of Skyy FC, Wilson Arthur has urged the government to bear the salaries of professional players in the various Ghanaian leagues.

Arthur, argues that the practice which is not a novelty is an avenue for the government to contribute to the development of the sport and also invest in these players who can play future roles in the national teams.

He said: “I agree that the FA has its part to play but when you go to Rwanda, Tanzania and a lot of countries, professional players are paid by the state. Football is just like a school. So, the schools of these players are the clubs. The government should support.

“So, I should bring up a player and then when he plays well, he represents the country? What investment has the government made in the player," he quizzed.

“If the government sponsors a national team, he has done nothing big,” he added.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante