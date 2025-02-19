Wilson Arthur calls on media to help educate football fans to curb violence at stadia

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur has appealed to the media to help educate football fans to curb violence at the various stadia.

Ghana football has been marred in recent weeks by violent attacks in the Premier League and the National Division One League.

A violent clash during the Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko led to the stabbing of a fan who later lost his life.

Just last weekend, there was another violent incident during a Division One League match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks where the referee of the match was assaulted.

In the wake of the two incidents, Wilson Arthur believes educating the fans is very important to ensure no more violence is witnessed at match venues.

“We need to educate our fans so we are doing that. If you lose, it is not the end of the worldâ€¦we also need you the media to help in educating our fans,” Wilson Arthur told ChannelOne TV in an interview.