Wilson Arthur confident of impressive MTN FA Cup final on Sunday

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Management Committee, Wilson Arthur, has expressed confidence in delivering an impressive final on Sunday, emphasising that the competition is taken very seriously.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium will host the final between Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa Tano with both teams seeking to make history.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Arthur stated, "What we want to do, we will do it. The buildup events we have lined up until Sunday, we will go ahead with it. We will have a very good event. It’s an MTN FA Cup final which will climax the season. We don’t joke with it.”

Nsoatreman FC secured their spot in the final by defeating Legon Cities 3-1, while Bofoakwa Tano overcame the holders, Dreams FC, to reach this stage.

Nsoatreman FC are aiming for their first major trophy in history, while Bofoakwa Tano are making their first Cup final appearance in 38 years, having last reached this stage in 1983 when they lost to Accra Great Olympics.

The final promises to be an exciting showdown as both teams seek to make their mark in Ghanaian football history.

Bofoakwa Tano, having been relegated from the Ghana Premier League, will be looking to conclude their season on a high note by securing silverware.