Wilson Arthur confirms gate fees for Asante Kotoko vs Golden Kick FA Cup final

Published on: 11 June 2025
FA Cup chairman Wilson Arthur has confirmed the ticket prices for the upcoming FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick.

"The center line is 20 cedis, VIP is 100 cedis, VVIP is 200 cedis," he told Peace FM, as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

The final will take place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM. Fans can expect more than just football, as organizers have promised entertainment and a curtain raiser before the main game.

Asante Kotoko, a Ghana Premier League side, will face Division One outfit Golden Kick in what is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Asante Kotoko head into the clash after a loss in their last Ghana Premier League match, while Golden Kick are hoping to pull off a big upset.

Supporters have been urged to show up in large numbers to create a vibrant atmosphere for the grand finale.

