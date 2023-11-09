Wilson Arthur reveals he contemplated selling entire team following setbacks in previous season

Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur has disclosed that he was on the brink of abandoning his football venture last season due to a series of contentious decisions that seemingly went against his team.

Speaking candidly about the challenges he faced, Arthur admitted that the string of unfavourable rulings led him to seriously consider a drastic move – selling not just his players but the entire Skyy FC team.

The owner expressed his frustration with decisions that he believed were detrimental to his investment and the morale of the players.

"If it didn't discourage me, I will be lying. At a point in time, I wanted to quit when you look at the investment you have put into it and you look at how the lives of the children have turned around, which has helped them; it is difficult," Arthur revealed in an interview with Peace FM.

The tipping point for Arthur was the potential sale of the team, where he highlighted the challenge of reconciling the substantial financial investment with the offers he received.

"Especially when you say that you are selling, the prices some people will mention will be annoying. If you are doing football very well and you are spending Ghc50,000 every month on the children, so if someone tells you that the business you spend 50,000 a month and someone says he will buy it for 200,000, it is like the person is insulting you. So it becomes difficult letting go, so you will do it little by little, but I am happy I didn't give up," Arthur explained.