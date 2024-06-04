Wilson Arthur: Samartex triumph a reflection of quality players in Western Region

Skyy FC Bankroller Wilson Arthur says FC Samartex's Ghana Premier League glory is a testament to the abundance of talents in the Western Region.

The Samreboi-based club who only gained promotion to the top flight last two seasons secured the trophy on Sunday with a win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the NSenkyire Sports Complex becoming the fourth Western Region side in history to clinch the trophy after Sekondi Hasaacas, XI Wise and Medeama SC who won the title last season

However, Wilson Arthur who doubles as the MTN FA Cup chairman believes, the region is blessed with talents evidenced in past years when a chunk of Black Stars players hailed from the Western Region.

"It’s a reflection of the quality of materials that we have in this part of Ghana. If you take your mind back, anytime the Black Stars were winning honours, conquering Africa, it was on the back of five, six, seven players from the Western part of Ghana you don’t see that now. What is happening now is a resurgence of Western soccer talents.”

Samartex take on Karela United and Accra Lions to round out its 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League campaign.