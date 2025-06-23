Win against Malawi is a big step in the right direction ahead of 2025 WAFCON – Ghana coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

The head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has described the win against Malawi over the weekend as key ahead of the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ghana women’s national team engaged their counterparts from Malawi on Saturday in a friendly match as part of preparations for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

The Black Queens triumphed with a 3-1 win after a dominant performance.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren expressed his satisfaction about the win, stressing that it is a step in the right direction ahead of the WAFCON.

“We created so many chances. We won the game 3-1, but if you are looking at the chances we could have scored, probably six or seven today. The most important thing is to win and to play well, then create more chances. This was a big step in the right direction,” the coach told the Ghana FA media team.

The 2025 WAFCON is scheduled to be played in Morocco from July 5 to July 26.

The Black Queens of Ghana are in Group C alongside defending Champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.

The Queens will open their campaign at the tournament in a tough clash against the defending Champions on July 7.