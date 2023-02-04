Windy Professionals forward Frank Okai joins Kotoku Royals on loan 

Ghana Premier League side Kotoku Royals have announced the acquisition of Frank Okai on loan from Windy Professionals in the ongoing transfer window.

The Akyem Oda based are looking to strengthen their squad following a disastrous debut in the Ghana Premier League.

The team is currently bottom on the Ghana Premier League table with just two wins in 15 matches.

Kotoku Royals have appointed a new coach John Eduafo Jnr to salvage the season and help them avoid relegation.

"Please welcome Frank Okai to Kotoku Royal family. Okai join us from WINDY PROFESSIONALS until the end of the season", the club announced in a post.

Frank Okai is likely to make his debut for the club when they face Tamale City on match week 16.