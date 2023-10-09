Winfred Dormon rues missed chances in Dreams FC draw with Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC No. 2, Winfred Dormon was left disappointment after his side failed convert the chances they created in their goalless draw with Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 8 2023.

Dormon believes his team played very well but he regrets his team’s inability to take their chances.

He told StarTimes: “Disappointed in the fact that we couldn’t score but I think we defended very well without the ball. We kept a very compact shape. We closed the spaces. We denied them those penetration and an excellent defensive but not a too good performance in the final third. We need to improve in the last third.”

Dreams have won just one of their three league matches they have played so far which was against Nations FC in their opening game. Dreams host Nsoatreman on Wednesday, October 11 2023 for their next match.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante