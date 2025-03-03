Winfred Schaeffer stresses determination to help Otto Addo improve Black Stars

Black Stars Technical Advisor Winfred Schaeffer has assured that he is keen on doing his best to ensure the national team’s performance improves.

Speaking to the media team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the experienced tactician stressed that he will work closely with coach Otto Addo and all the national team players to make this happen.

He has urged players to feel a sense of pride when given the chance to play for the Black Stars.

“I know we are not very happy because the team didn’t make it to the Africa Cup of Nations but please give us the support. I want to talk to the players. I want to help the staff. I want to help the coach so that we come back stronger, believe me. But for this, we have to work very hard. The players have to feel proud playing for Ghana,” Winfred Schaeffer said, as quoted on the GFA website.

He continued, “Players outside from Ghana or the local players have to feel hungry for a call-up to play for Ghana. And Ghana is a football land. The best land in Africa for football. And we have to come back. Please give us the support. Stay behind us. You are our 12 man, and we can do it.”

The Black Stars of Ghana will assemble later this month for games against Chad and Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo and his players will be eager for wins in both games to increase their chances of qualification.