Winfried Schafer: Ghana U20 needs a strong striker for AFCON

Ghana's national team technical advisor and GFA Director of Football, Winfried Schafer, has identified a key weakness in the Black Satellites squad ahead of the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations - the lack of a strong striker.

Speaking after Ghana’s U20 side played a goalless draw against Hearts of Oak, Schafer emphasised the need for a reliable number nine.

“The match was good, but in the first half, nobody took a shot at goalâ€¦ 70% contact, but no final pass. We need a strong number nineâ€”someone who can keep the ball and attack crosses,” he said.

The Black Satellites are set to compete in Group A alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Tanzania, and a yet-to-be-confirmed Central African side.

Schafer also shared his thoughts on Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.