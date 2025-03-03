Winfried Schafer hopes to achieve greater things with Otto Addo

Newly appointed Black Stars Technical Advisor Winfried Schafer is optimistic about the team's future under head coach Otto Addo.

Schafer, who was appointed in January to help strengthen the Black Stars, believes that with a talented squad and a solid technical team, Ghana can achieve great things.

"We have good players and a good technical team. If we work together, we can achieve great things," Schafer said in an interview with ghanafa.org.

The German coach, who previously managed Cameroon, is impressed with the vision of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku and is happy to be part of Ghana's rich football culture.

Schafer's first games in charge will be Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad on March 17 and Madagascar in Morocco four days later. With his expertise and Addo's leadership, Schafer is hopeful of achieving success with the Black Stars.