GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Winfried Schafer: “I was surprised by GFA’s call, but happy to help”

Published on: 03 March 2025
Winfried Schafer: “I was surprised by GFA’s call, but happy to help”

Winfried Schafer has revealed that he was surprised when Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku approached him for the Black Stars technical advisor role.

The German coach was appointed in January to help strengthen the Black Stars following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to ghanafa.org, SchÃ¤fer recounted his first meeting with Okraku in Manchester.

"I wanted to understand his vision for Ghanaian football. It was a very good meeting, and I was impressed with his plans," he said.

The former Cameroon coach admitted that Ghana’s rich football culture played a key role in his decision to take the job.

"Ghana has a deep passion for football, and I am happy to be part of this journey," he noted.

SchÃ¤fer is optimistic about the team's future under Otto Addo, stating, "We have good players and a good technical team. If we work together, we can achieve great things."

His first game in charge will be Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad on March 17, followed by a match against Madagascar in Morocco four days later.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more