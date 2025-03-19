Winfried Schafer knows how to deal with difficult situations - Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo couldn’t hide his enthusiasm after Winfried Schafer was named the team’s new technical director, marking a thrilling second call-up for the veteran tactician.

With the Black Stars set to face Chad in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier, Addo believes Schafer’s arrival is a game-changer. The German coach brings a wealth of experience, and Addo is already seeing the impact as preparations heat up.

"Winfried Schafer has big big experience. He has won the African Cup with Cameroon. He knows how to deal with difficult situations. We've been talking a lot. He's been engaging from the first day with the players and I am very very happy that he's on board," Addo told 3Sports.

Schafer's ability to handle difficult situations and his active involvement have obviously resonated with the squad.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium this Friday, March 21st, at 19:00 GMT, and with Schafer in the mix, the Black Stars are buzzing with confidence.