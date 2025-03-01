Winfried Schafer pledges to revive Ghana football after Black Stars' AFCON failure

German tactician Winfried Schafer has vowed to help Ghana reclaim its footballing glory after being appointed as the technical director of the Black Stars.

His appointment follows the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which prompted a shake-up in the technical setup.

SchÃ¤fer, a former coach of Cameroon and Jamaica, expressed his excitement about the role, emphasising his commitment to transforming the Black Stars and Ghanaian football as a whole.

"Dear fans of our Black Stars I’m very proud to be the new director of football of Ghana and want to thank Ghana Football Association for their confidence in me," he posted on Facebook.

He underlined his immediate focus on helping head coach Otto Addo steer the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with crucial qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar this month.

“We want to ensure Ghana is represented in the best way possible in the USA, Mexico, and Canada," Schafer stated.

Beyond the senior team, he promised to improve Ghanaian football from grassroots to the national level, ensuring young players, both boys and girls, get the support they need to develop.

"But whatever we do, we can only do it together. The players and the coaches, the federation and the medical staff, the clubs and academies, the sport ministry, and most of all, we will need you, the fans. We need your supportâ€”only together can we achieve our goals," he added.