Winfried Schafer sets sights on Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualification

Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer is determined to help Ghana secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, emphasising teamwork, discipline, and a winning mentality.

The 74-year-old, appointed in January, brings vast experience, having led Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2002.

Speaking to ghanafa.org, Schaeffer stressed the importance of unity within the squad, stating, "Not the best players win matches, but the best teams do."

He acknowledged Ghana’s rich talent pool and urged players to prioritize national pride over personal achievements.

With Ghana second in Group I and crucial qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar ahead, Schaeffer’s guidance will be key.

He affirmed his role as a support system for head coach Otto Addo, offering insights to strengthen the team.

"Otto [Addo] is the head coach, and I am here to assist. We work together, discuss ideas, and ensure the players feel valued," he added.

Schafer called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team, urging, "We need your support. Ghana is a football land, and we must return to the top."