Winful Cobbina on target as KF Tirana secure Albanian Cup semifinal berth

Former Hearts of Oak livewire Winful Cobbina was on target for KF Tirana in their 5-3 win over FC Luftëtari in the Albanian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Tirana were touted as favourites to pick the semifinals ticket after playing scoreless draw in the first leg a fortnight ago.

Despite the match being played behind closed doors due to ban on the Selman Stërmasi Stadium, Asion Daja put Tirana ahead in the 21st minute but they failed to hold on as Realdo Fili drew the visitors level with four minutes to the end of the first half.

Tirana came back strongly from recess and soon found their tails up after Winful Cobbina stepped up to convert a spot kick in the 47th minute.

Two quick goals from Michael Ngoo and Yunus Sentamu put KF Tirana into the driving seat before Aldrit Oshafi pulled a goal back for FC Luftëtari in the 79th minute.

Sentamu restored Tirana’s three-goal cushion but yet again the visitors grabbed another goal through Ismael Dunga in the 94th minute as the match ended 5-3 in favour of the hosts.

The win puts Tirana in the semifinals stage where they are billed to play Kukesi.