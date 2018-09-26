Winful Cobbina stars as FK Tirana record first victory in Albanian league

Midfielder Winful Cobbina excelled for FK Tirana as they recorded their first win of the Albanian top flight league on Tuesday evening.

Zie Marie’s outfit went into the game hoping to turn their fortunes after failing to win any of their four matches.

The Blue and White lads got their noses infront on the 4th minute through Blazevski before defender Turtulli extended the lead with a bullet header from Cobbina’s corner kick in the 24th minute.

Greca completed the rout on the 94th minute after Ymeraj had halved the deficit for the visitors midway through the second half.

Cobbina played full throttle but compatriot Vincent Atinga was left out of the team.

Tirana are sitting 7th with 5 points from 5 games.