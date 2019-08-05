GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Cobbinah expected to join Albanian side Tirana on Monday after delays

Published on: 05 August 2019
Winful Cobbinah

Talented midfielder Winful Cobbinah will join Albanian side Tirana on Monday for pre-season training after weeks of delay.

The 27-year-old could not report early for training due to unexplained ''bureaucracies''.

Cobbinah is the only African player from last season who is returning  to Tirana.

The former Hearts of Oak player is regarded an important player due to his technical qualities.

He can play on the wing and also behind the striker and that enriched Tirana's attack.

Cobbinah scored three goals in 31 league appearances last season.

