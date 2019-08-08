Winful Cobbinah returns to training with Albanian side KF Tirana after delay

Albanian side KF Tirana attacking midfielder Winful Cobbinah has started working with the rest of the squad after missing the preparatory stage in Ohrid.

The 27-year-old could not report early for training due to due to documentation problems.

"I'm very happy to be here. As for the delay with the team preparations, I had some problems that I solved and now I'm here with the team. Everything is clear, I just want to play football, I train hard and I see the team very well.

In football, you have to be always ready, I am a player who adapts to every role, the important thing is to give the best and that is valuable for the team."

I think this season will be easier for me than the old one after learning something, being in a big family and considering everyone as close friends. On the 100th anniversary of the club, it will take a lot of hard work to reach the championship title.

I hope to get into a season with positive grades because Tirana deserves the best as the biggest club in Albania and I hope we do our best to satisfy our many fans ”, Cobbinah concluded.

Cobbinah scored three goals in 31 league appearances last season.