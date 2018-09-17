GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 September 2018
Winger Bernard Morrison arrives in Kinshasa to begin DC Motema Pembe career
Bernard Morrison in Kinshasa.

Bernard Morrison has arrived in Kinshasa to start his career with DR Congo Ligue 1 outfit DC Motema Pembe.

The winger moves from South African giants Orlando Pirates where he struggled for game time.

Earlier, there were reports that Morrison's contract with Pirates had been terminated but that was not true.

According to reports, Pembe had to pay Pirates an undisclosed amount of money before signing the player officially.

Morrison is familiar with the DR Congo top-flight having played for AS Vita Club before his transfer to the PSL.

The 25-year-old previously played for Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold.

