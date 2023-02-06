Winger Christian Atsu climbs off the bench to score match-winner for Hatayspor in Turkey

Former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu opened his scoring account in the Turkish Superlig over the weekend when Hatayspor claimed a narrow win against Kasimpasa SK.

Atsu climbed off the bench to score the only goal of the match with Hatayspor recording a 1-0 victory at the Yeni Hatay Stadium in the end.

The 31-year-old forward was brought on in the 82nd minute for his third appearance of the campaign when he replaced French forward Rayan Aabid.

Atsu scored in stoppage time and that made the difference in the round of 23 fixture as Hatayspor move out of the relegation zone to the 14th position on the table.

He scored beautifully from a freekick from the edge of the box with a few minutes remaining in the game.

Since joining Hatayspor in September 2022 after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al Raed, Atsu has managed just three appearances and scored once as he has been out for some time due to an injury.