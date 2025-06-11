Winger Davis Asante eager to begin new chapter at SSV Jahn Regensburg

Davis Asante says he is excited to begin a new chapter of his career after joining SSV Jahn Regensburg from Werder Bremen II.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian winger, who signed a deal until 2027, expressed his delight at moving to a club he believes shares his values and ambition.

"I'm very happy to be in Regensburg now and will do everything I can to ensure we have a successful future here," Asante said after completing the transfer. "SSV Jahn is a family-oriented club whose values align very well with mine. The discussions with Achim Beierlorzer and the new coach Michael Wimmer gave me a good feeling and convinced me that I'm in the right place."

A product of Werder Bremen’s academy, Asante rose through the ranks after joining the club at age 12 from SC Borgfeld. He played in the Regionalliga Nord and was instrumental in helping Werder Bremen II bounce back from relegation, recording nine goals and seven assists in 14 games during the 2023/24 season.

Now aiming to make his mark in the 3. Liga, Asante added: "I can hardly wait to get to know my teammates and prepare for this season with them."