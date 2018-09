Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi could leave giants Asante Kotoko due to a deadlock in contract negotiations.

According to reports in the Garden City, Gyamfi wants improved terms before extending his stay at the club.

His contract with the Porcupine Warriors expired last month.

Talks of a renewal have remained stagnant over the past few weeks.

Gyamfi joined Asante Kotoko on a free transfer in 2016 after leaving Wa All Stars.