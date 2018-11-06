GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi pens two-year contract extension with Asante Kotoko

Published on: 06 November 2018
Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi pens two-year contract extension with Asante Kotoko
Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has penned a two-year contract extension. 

The 21-year-old's contract expires in May 2019 but has decided to secure his future with the club.

Gyamfi signed for the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago on a free transfer from Wa All Stars.

The former Ghana youth international has been keen for the Kumasi-based side and regarded one of the best players.

His stay at the club will be a huge boost for Kotoko who are gearing up for the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup qualifying campaign.

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations